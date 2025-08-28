Russian army lost 880 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, August 27, the Russian army lost 880 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1079630 (+880) killed

tanks ‒ 11139 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23185 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 32064 (+40)

MLRS ‒ 1474 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1212 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53961 (+325)

cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 60007 (+120)

special equipment ‒ 3952 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of August 27, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. 1647 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, the enemy carried out 3554 artillery shellings.