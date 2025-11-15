Minus another 1000 Russian occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

On November 14, Russian occupation forces lost at least 1,000 more servicemen. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 20 artillery pieces and 6 enemy tanks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.11.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,157,400 (+1,000) people;

tanks – 11,350 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,588 (+19) units;

artillery systems – 34,443 (+20) units;

MLRS – 1,541 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,244 (+2) units;

aircraft – 428 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 80,877 (+490) units;

cruise missiles – 3,940 (+14) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 67,396 (+90) units;

special equipment – 3,998 (+2) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of November 14, more than 250 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions.