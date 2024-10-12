Russian army launches a missile attack on a residential area in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential neighborhood in Sumy on the evening of October 11. Preliminarily, no people were injured, one explosion was recorded, and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
On the evening of October 11, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential neighborhood in Sumy, but no one was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
On October 11, late in the evening, the enemy launched a rocket attack on a residential neighborhood of the regional center,
Details
One explosion was recorded. Preliminary, no people were injured. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
Recall
On October 11, Russian troops conducted 98 attacks on the border areas of Sumy region, with 216 explosions recorded. The attacks resulted in one civilian casualty in the Esman community.