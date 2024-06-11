Russian army hits Konstantynivka in Donetsk region with KAB, 5 wounded

Russian troops dropped a KAB-500 on a residential area in Konstantynivka in the Donetsk region late last night, injuring five civilians, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Details

"On June 10, 2024, at 23:20, the army of the aggressor state launched an airstrike on the city of Konstantynivka. According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped a KAB-500 with a universal planning and correction module on the frontline settlement, "the prosecutor's office said in social networks.

The weapon, as indicated,"hit a residential area, where 5 local residents were injured in their apartments as a result of broken glass and a powerful blast wave." A 65-year-old man and women aged 63 to 88 were taken to the hospital. The victims were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and multiple incised wounds to the body-all received qualified medical care, the prosecutor's office noted.

It is reported that at least 13 apartment buildings were damaged: windows and glass were broken in their homes.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The enemy hit the Donetsk Region 8 times in a day: residential buildings and administrative buildings were damaged