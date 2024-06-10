The enemy hit the Donetsk Region 8 times in a day: residential buildings and administrative buildings were damaged

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The enemy hit the Donetsk Region 8 times in a day: residential buildings and administrative buildings were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24957 views

On June 9, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 8 times, damaging private houses, high-rise buildings and an administrative building, killing one person.

Over the past day, on June 9, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 8 times, as a result of which private houses, high-rise buildings and administrative buildings were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN

According to the chairman of the RMA, the Russians shelled three districts of the region: 

  • Pokrovsky district.in the Maryinsky community, 3 houses in Alexandropol were damaged, in Kurakhovskaya - 5 houses in Kurakhovka.
  • Torskoye, Terny and Yampolovka were shelled in the Limansky community. The outskirts of the Konstantinovsky community are under fire.
  • In the Chasoyarsk community, one person was killed, 9 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. In Toretsk, the administrative building was damaged. In Seversk, a house was damaged.

"In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 8 times. 39 people, including 5 children, were evacuated from the front line," Filashkin said.

Russians killed a resident of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region10.06.24, 09:12 • 20375 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
polandPoland

