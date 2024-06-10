The enemy hit the Donetsk Region 8 times in a day: residential buildings and administrative buildings were damaged

Over the past day, on June 9, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 8 times, as a result of which private houses, high-rise buildings and administrative buildings were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to the chairman of the RMA, the Russians shelled three districts of the region:

Pokrovsky district.in the Maryinsky community, 3 houses in Alexandropol were damaged, in Kurakhovskaya - 5 houses in Kurakhovka.

Torskoye, Terny and Yampolovka were shelled in the Limansky community. The outskirts of the Konstantinovsky community are under fire.



In the Chasoyarsk community, one person was killed, 9 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. In Toretsk, the administrative building was damaged. In Seversk, a house was damaged.



"In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 8 times. 39 people, including 5 children, were evacuated from the front line," Filashkin said.

Russians killed a resident of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region