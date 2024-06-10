Russians killed a resident of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region

Due to the shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region by Russian troops on June 9 , a resident of Chasovy Yar was killed. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

On June 9, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Chasov Yar - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, since the beginning of the full - scale invasion in the Donetsk region, 1,994 people have been killed due to shelling, another 4,999 have been injured. the total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region is presented without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

