Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
2 people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Kherson region

2 people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24565 views

As a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson region, 2 people were injured and private homes were damaged.

As a result of an enemy strike on the Kherson region, 2 people were injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ivanovka, Aleksandrovka, Veletenskoye, Yantarnoye, Tomina Balka, Molodetskoye, Berislav, Dudchany, Osokorovka, Kachkarevka, Republican and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes

- stated Alexander Prokudin.

According to the information, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the Kherson region, in particular, 2 private houses were damaged.

Unfortunately, due to the aggression of the terrorist country, 2 people were injured.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khersonKherson
polandPoland

