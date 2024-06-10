2 people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Kherson region

As a result of an enemy strike on the Kherson region, 2 people were injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ivanovka, Aleksandrovka, Veletenskoye, Yantarnoye, Tomina Balka, Molodetskoye, Berislav, Dudchany, Osokorovka, Kachkarevka, Republican and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes - stated Alexander Prokudin.

According to the information, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the Kherson region, in particular, 2 private houses were damaged.

Unfortunately, due to the aggression of the terrorist country, 2 people were injured.

