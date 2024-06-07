Invaders attacked substation in Kherson region: 7 settlements were left without electricity

In the Kherson region, some settlements were left without electricity due to the Russian attack on a transformer substation in the Belozerskaya hromada. This was stated by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

A few hours ago, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a critical infrastructure facility. As a result, 7 settlements of the Belozersky district were left without electricity - - says Prokudin's post.

According to him, tomorrow Power Engineers will start work to return light to local residents.

Recall

The EBRD allocates 300 million euros to support Ukraine's Energy Sector, which was affected by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacity, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation.