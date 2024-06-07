Invaders attacked substation in Kherson region: 7 settlements were left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, 7 settlements were left without electricity due to the attack of a Russian drone on a transformer substation in the Belozersk community.
In the Kherson region, some settlements were left without electricity due to the Russian attack on a transformer substation in the Belozerskaya hromada. This was stated by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
A few hours ago, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a critical infrastructure facility. As a result, 7 settlements of the Belozersky district were left without electricity
According to him, tomorrow Power Engineers will start work to return light to local residents.
Recall
The EBRD allocates 300 million euros to support Ukraine's Energy Sector, which was affected by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacity, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation.