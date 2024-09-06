Russian Army drops explosives from a drone on Kherson suburb: 70-year-old man injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident in Antonivka, Kherson region. The 70-year-old man sustained blast trauma and a shin injury and was hospitalized.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives with drones on a local resident of Antonivka. The wounded 70-year-old man was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.
In Antonivka, Russian troops attacked a local resident with a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 70-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shin
The victim was reportedly hospitalized.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Komyshany, a 72-year-old woman was wounded.