Russian Army drops explosives from a drone on Kherson suburb: 70-year-old man injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives with drones on a local resident of Antonivka. The wounded 70-year-old man was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported .

The victim was reportedly hospitalized.

AddendumAddendum

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Komyshany, a 72-year-old woman was wounded.