Russian army conducts air strike on Kostyantynivka: four wounded

Four people were wounded in an enemy air strike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, on October 7. Preliminary, the enemy struck with a KAB-250. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on October 7, 2024, the army of the aggressor state conducted another air strike on the town of Kostiantynivka. Previously, the enemy attacked the settlement of KAB-250 from UMPK. The area hit was the territory of a private enterprise, where four workers were injured - two men aged 41 and 55 and a 55 and 61-year-old woman - , the statement said.

The citizens were reportedly taken to a medical facility with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions, where they received qualified medical care.

The blast wave also damaged the facades of residential buildings and vehicles.

Three killed and 12 wounded, including a child, as a result of hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day