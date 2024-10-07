Three killed and 12 wounded, including a child, as a result of hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, on October 6. In particular, they dropped 11 air bombs on civilians. Three people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of the attacks. Among the victims is a boy born in 2018. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

In total, police recorded 2,817 attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.

The enemy attacks reportedly damaged 93 civilian objects, including 50 residential buildings.

The Russians struck Kostyantynivka six times - with four FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, an X-31 missile, and artillery. One civilian was killed and two others were injured. Four apartment buildings and 12 private houses, a medical institution, three administrative buildings, a cafe, a shop, a trade pavilion, an outbuilding, cars, and communications were damaged.

In Illinka , the occupiers hit a civilian car with a drone - one person was killed and another was injured.

North of Donetsk region will be left without water supply due to massive Russian shelling

In Chasovyi Yar , a civilian is killed and wounded in a drone attack.

Russia dropped an UMPB D-30SN guided missile on Bilenke , injuring three civilians, including a boy born in 2018. Nine private houses and two civilian cars were damaged.

One person was wounded in Toretsk, Izmailivka, Serebryanka, Shakhtarske, Shevchenko.

Kramatorsk Russian troops attacked with a supersonic X-22 anti-ship cruise missile and a D-30SN UMPB bomb, damaging a business, an administrative building and 8 civilian cars.

A private house in Druzhkivka and an outbuilding in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka were damaged by Russian FABs, as well as an enterprise.

Mykolayivka was hit by two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs with an UMPK module, destroying two apartment buildings, 15 private houses and a business.