Russian army attacks Kharkiv: preliminary reports of civilian infrastructure on fire

The occupants attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminary, there is a fire in the civilian infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At about 5 p.m., the occupants attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. At the moment, there are no casualties. According to preliminary information, civilian infrastructure is on fire - Sinegubov said.

Add

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, the enemy's rocket-propelled grenade hit garages, and some of them caught fire. No casualties were reported.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the fire was behind the garages, the garages were not on fire.

Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm