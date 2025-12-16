Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: drone hit apartment building, there are casualties (video)

On the morning of December 16, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, one of which hit a high-rise building. As a result, a fire broke out, and two people are already known to have been injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

In the morning, the Russians attacked the regional center with a drone. Due to the "Shahed" strike, a fire broke out in a high-rise building. Rescuers are currently working at the scene. Residents of the upper floors are being evacuated from the premises. - Fedorov wrote.

"Two people are known to have been injured - a man sustained a shrapnel wound, and a woman was poisoned by carbon monoxide," he added.

According to Fedorov, as a result of the enemy "Shahed" attack on the regional center, apartments on two floors of the residential building burned out.

The fire occurred in four apartments. Residents of the high-rise building were evacuated by rescuers.

Recall

Russian troops began to use Shahed-136 type attack drones with a double warhead against Ukraine, which significantly increases their destructive power. This was reported by Ukrainian radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign Flash), who published photos of the new drone modification.

Massive Russian attacks complicated the operation of the energy system in the south and east of Ukraine - State Energy Supervision