Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones: energy infrastructure facility damaged

5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied man
Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 26702 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones: energy infrastructure facility damaged

On the evening of November 7, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged.

Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones: energy infrastructure facility damaged

On the evening of November 7, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with attack drones. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

the enemy once again cynically attacked critical infrastructure in Odesa region with attack drones. Despite the effective work of air defense forces, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged

- the head of the OVA wrote in his Telegram.

 "Information about deaths and injuries, fortunately, has not been received," he added.

On the night of November 7, Russian troops attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage. All homes were promptly re-energized using backup schemes, and repairs will take a long time.

