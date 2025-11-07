Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones: energy infrastructure facility damaged

On the evening of November 7, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with attack drones. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

the enemy once again cynically attacked critical infrastructure in Odesa region with attack drones. Despite the effective work of air defense forces, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged - the head of the OVA wrote in his Telegram.

"Information about deaths and injuries, fortunately, has not been received," he added.

Recall

On the night of November 7, Russian troops attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage. All homes were promptly re-energized using backup schemes, and repairs will take a long time.

