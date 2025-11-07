Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones: energy infrastructure facility damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of November 7, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged.
On the evening of November 7, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with attack drones. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
the enemy once again cynically attacked critical infrastructure in Odesa region with attack drones. Despite the effective work of air defense forces, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged
"Information about deaths and injuries, fortunately, has not been received," he added.
Recall
On the night of November 7, Russian troops attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage. All homes were promptly re-energized using backup schemes, and repairs will take a long time.
The government has adopted a number of decisions on the protection of critical infrastructure: what is envisaged18.10.25, 14:51 • 5909 views