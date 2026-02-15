Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: a child and an adult were injured

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported another series of enemy attacks on two districts of the region over the past day. The occupiers used artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs more than ten times, targeting residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, a 13-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were injured. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Nikopol region once again came under heavy fire from the invaders – the district center, as well as Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities, were hit. The enemy actively used artillery and kamikaze drones to strike civilian targets.

Damage to passenger and cargo vehicles was recorded, and a 40-year-old local resident was wounded during one of the shellings.

Terror of civilians in Synelnykove district

The situation in Synelnykove district remains no less tense, where Russians targeted the territory of Pokrovska community. Enemy shells damaged a number of private houses, causing significant destruction to the housing stock. During the attack, a 13-year-old girl received shrapnel wounds. Medics promptly arrived at the scene and provided the child with all necessary assistance; her condition is under the control of doctors.

