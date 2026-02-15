Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: a child and an adult were injured

$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio
February 14, 08:02 PM
In Kyiv, utility workers are restoring heat supply in Troieshchyna after Russian shelling - Tkachenko
February 14, 08:24 PM
Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff
February 14, 08:45 PM
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025
February 14, 09:42 PM
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administration
February 14, 10:39 PM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 77642 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 124095 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
February 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
February 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 01:50 PM
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
February 14, 11:20 PM
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
February 14, 08:54 AM
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
February 13, 06:43 PM
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
February 13, 06:03 PM
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
February 13, 09:44 AM
M270 (MLRS)

Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: a child and an adult were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times. As a result of the attacks, a 13-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were injured.

Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: a child and an adult were injured

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported another series of enemy attacks on two districts of the region over the past day. The occupiers used artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs more than ten times, targeting residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, a 13-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were injured. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Nikopol region once again came under heavy fire from the invaders – the district center, as well as Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities, were hit. The enemy actively used artillery and kamikaze drones to strike civilian targets.

Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD14.02.26, 16:24 • 20921 view

Damage to passenger and cargo vehicles was recorded, and a 40-year-old local resident was wounded during one of the shellings.

Terror of civilians in Synelnykove district

The situation in Synelnykove district remains no less tense, where Russians targeted the territory of Pokrovska community. Enemy shells damaged a number of private houses, causing significant destruction to the housing stock. During the attack, a 13-year-old girl received shrapnel wounds. Medics promptly arrived at the scene and provided the child with all necessary assistance; her condition is under the control of doctors.

Night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia: private house destroyed, three people injured15.02.26, 07:10 • 956 views

Stepan Haftko

