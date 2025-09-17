Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with drones: infrastructure facilities hit

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 15002 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 26507 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 19579 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 34800 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 50013 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24741 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41225 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36829 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16712 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37696 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.9m/s
60%
750mm
Popular news
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 11261 views
Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of PharmacyPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 03:24 PM • 5968 views
Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and detailsPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 04:05 PM • 4850 views
Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hoursPhotoSeptember 16, 04:35 PM • 4212 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhoto08:20 PM • 3998 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 15002 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 26507 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 21056 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 50013 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41225 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 11276 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 18945 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 50290 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 49159 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 53764 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist
The Guardian

Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with drones: infrastructure facilities hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On the night of September 17, the Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with drones: infrastructure facilities hit

On the night of September 17, the Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Taburets, according to UNN.

Tonight, the enemy directed attack UAVs at Cherkasy region. There are consequences for critical infrastructure

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

"The increased danger still remains," he warned.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of increased Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, trying to use cold and darkness. Despite the threats, the system is working, and international partners are providing support.

IAEA recorded shelling near Zaporizhzhia NPP16.09.25, 23:54 • 582 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast