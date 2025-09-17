Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with drones: infrastructure facilities hit
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 17, the Russian army attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Taburets, according to UNN.
Tonight, the enemy directed attack UAVs at Cherkasy region. There are consequences for critical infrastructure
"The increased danger still remains," he warned.
