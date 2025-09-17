IAEA recorded shelling near Zaporizhzhia NPP

On Tuesday, September 16, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which operates at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), recorded shelling near the facility and observed black smoke rising from three surrounding locations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA report.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that this incident once again highlights the constant threat to nuclear safety.

It is noted that several artillery shells hit the territory outside the station, approximately 400 meters from the diesel fuel storage site.

This incident caused fires in the affected vegetation, which are already under control - the report says.

The observation mission heard periodic explosions for almost two hours from 13:26 local time, including three powerful detonations around 14:30. Gunfire was also recorded. Due to the danger, inspectors have not yet been able to inspect the site where the shells fell, but plan to do so if the situation allows.

"While there are no reports of casualties or damage to equipment, the incident again underscores the constant danger to nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

