04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
IAEA recorded shelling near Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded shelling near the facility and black smoke rising from three surrounding locations. Several artillery shells hit 400 meters from the diesel fuel storage site, causing fires.

IAEA recorded shelling near Zaporizhzhia NPP

On Tuesday, September 16, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which operates at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), recorded shelling near the facility and observed black smoke rising from three surrounding locations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA report.

Details

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that this incident once again highlights the constant threat to nuclear safety.

It is noted that several artillery shells hit the territory outside the station, approximately 400 meters from the diesel fuel storage site.

This incident caused fires in the affected vegetation, which are already under control

- the report says.

The observation mission heard periodic explosions for almost two hours from 13:26 local time, including three powerful detonations around 14:30. Gunfire was also recorded. Due to the danger, inspectors have not yet been able to inspect the site where the shells fell, but plan to do so if the situation allows.

"While there are no reports of casualties or damage to equipment, the incident again underscores the constant danger to nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Recall

IAEA teams recorded explosions and drone flights near the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs. This creates a serious danger, as any hostilities near nuclear facilities violate key safety principles.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency