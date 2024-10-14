russian and Chinese defense ministers held talks in Beijing to discuss military cooperation between the two countries
The russian defense minister went to China for talks with the country's military and political leadership.
russian defense minister andrei belousov discussed military cooperation with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun during an official visit to Beijing. This UNN reports with reference to the russian defense ministry.
During the meeting, the russian minister said that military cooperation with China is an important element for improving defense capabilities as well as "maintaining global and regional stability.
He added that russia expects "close and fruitful cooperation with Chinese comrades.
He believes that "friendly relations between russia and China retain high dynamics of development, are expanding in all directions and are at an unprecedented level.
He also said that the Chinese defense minister said at the talks that China and russia have a common desire to develop bilateral military cooperation.
"Because of our cooperation and joint efforts, I think we can advance our military cooperation, and open a new page here," said the Chinese defense minister.
Western sources report that the West has evidence of a Chinese company's involvement in supplying rf with "a number of special military drones" that were used during the war in Ukraine
