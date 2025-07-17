Russian airstrike on shopping center in Dobropillia has already claimed 4 lives

The death toll from the enemy's aerial bomb attack on a shopping center in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, has risen to 4, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The death toll in Dobropillia has risen to 4. The number of injured remains unchanged - 27 - Filashkin reported.

According to him, authorities and all responsible services are working at the site of the strike. "The debris removal continues - we hope there will be no new victims, as the shopping center was already closed at the time of the strike," Filashkin noted.

