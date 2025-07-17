$41.810.01
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22971 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26692 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58223 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 307377 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160313 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162402 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117571 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314750 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71579 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Russian airstrike on shopping center in Dobropillia has already claimed 4 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3210 views

The death toll from the enemy's aerial bomb strike on the shopping center in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, has risen to four. The number of injured remains unchanged at 27 people.

Russian airstrike on shopping center in Dobropillia has already claimed 4 lives

The death toll from the enemy's aerial bomb attack on a shopping center in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, has risen to 4, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The death toll in Dobropillia has risen to 4. The number of injured remains unchanged - 27

- Filashkin reported.

According to him, authorities and all responsible services are working at the site of the strike. "The debris removal continues - we hope there will be no new victims, as the shopping center was already closed at the time of the strike," Filashkin noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

