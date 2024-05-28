Russian airstrike on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka: number of casualties rises to 6

In Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, the number of casualties from a Russian air strike has increased. At least six people are currently known to be wounded, including , a four-year-old boy. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 28, 2024, Russian troops attacked the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, with an air strike. Private houses were targeted by the occupiers.

Six people were injured, including a mother and her 4-year-old son. The injured were promptly provided with medical assistance. Dozens of houses, a church and 4 cars were damaged in the village. Inspection of the scene is ongoing - law enforcement officials said.

It is noted that on , under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said that three people were wounded in the Russian attack .

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling on May 28 , a civilian was killed, several people were injured, and houses and infrastructure in many settlements of Donetsk region were damaged.