Russian airstrike in Sumy region: number of casualties rises to 10

The number of victims of Russian air strikes on a village in Sumy region has increased to 10, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Sumy region. Currently, 10 people are known to have been injured, including 2 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Svesa in Shostka district," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A five-story building was heavily damaged, and rescuers evacuated 14 people and rescued an old woman. A total of 4 apartment buildings were damaged.

Emergency recovery and search operations are ongoing.

According to the State Emergency Service, there are 2 stationary points of invincibility of local authorities.

Russia drops a bomb on a high-rise building in Sumy region: two children are among the wounded