Russian airstrike in Sumy region: number of casualties rises to 10
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Svesa in Sumy region, 10 people, including 2 children, were injured in a Russian air strike. Four apartment buildings were damaged, including one five-story building that was heavily damaged.
The number of victims of Russian air strikes on a village in Sumy region has increased to 10, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
"Sumy region. Currently, 10 people are known to have been injured, including 2 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Svesa in Shostka district," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
A five-story building was heavily damaged, and rescuers evacuated 14 people and rescued an old woman. A total of 4 apartment buildings were damaged.
Emergency recovery and search operations are ongoing.
According to the State Emergency Service, there are 2 stationary points of invincibility of local authorities.
