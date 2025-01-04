ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104634 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Russian airstrike in Sumy region: number of casualties rises to 10

Russian airstrike in Sumy region: number of casualties rises to 10

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26950 views

In the village of Svesa in Sumy region, 10 people, including 2 children, were injured in a Russian air strike. Four apartment buildings were damaged, including one five-story building that was heavily damaged.

The number of victims of Russian air strikes on a village in Sumy region has increased to 10, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Sumy region. Currently, 10 people are known to have been injured, including 2 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Svesa in Shostka district," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A five-story building was heavily damaged, and rescuers evacuated 14 people and rescued an old woman. A total of 4 apartment buildings were damaged.

Emergency recovery and search operations are ongoing.

According to the State Emergency Service, there are 2 stationary points of invincibility of local authorities.

Russia drops a bomb on a high-rise building in Sumy region: two children are among the wounded04.01.25, 15:37 • 29940 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

