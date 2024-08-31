Russian air strike on Kharkiv: 6 killed, 97 wounded, including 22 children

As of 12:00 a.m. on August 30, 6 people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and 97 people were wounded, including 22 children aged 1 to 17. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Updated information on the consequences of the Russian air strikes on Kharkiv as of 12:00 Six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, three women and two men. 97 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including 22 children, including 16 minors (aged 1-14) and 6 minors (aged 15-17) - , the OGP said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the town of FAB-500 with UMPKs.

Today, Kharkiv mourns for those killed in the Russian strike.