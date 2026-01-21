$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:12 PM • 4814 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 10221 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 13039 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 24137 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 21283 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 33634 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 22287 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27878 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25316 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25348 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 01:02 PM • 12455 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 15460 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 16748 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 9004 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 9320 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 9358 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 24134 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 33634 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 34727 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 46809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 5364 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 6622 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 9034 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 16767 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 15477 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Film

Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

A Russian air defense missile hit a residential high-rise building in the village of Afipsky. Local residents believe that Ukraine attacked the building.

Russian air defense missile hit a residential building in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

A Russian air defense missile hit a residential high-rise building in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Local authorities have not yet commented on the explosions in the city. At the same time, according to many local residents, the building was attacked by Ukraine.

You let a Khokhol into the house

- reads one of the posts.

Some Russians also assume that it was a Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile, but most tend to believe that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian UAVs.

For reference

Afipsky is an urban-type settlement in the Seversky district of Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located 15 km southwest of Krasnodar. The Afipskaya railway station lies on the Krasnodar – Novorossiysk line.

Afipsky is known for its oil refinery, which is considered the largest component of the industry in the entire district.

Recall

In December, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of measures to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, struck key fuel and energy and military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation - in particular, the Afipsky Oil Refinery.

UAVs attacked Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai: a large fire broke out26.09.25, 07:18 • 4509 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Russian propaganda