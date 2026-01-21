A Russian air defense missile hit a residential high-rise building in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Local authorities have not yet commented on the explosions in the city. At the same time, according to many local residents, the building was attacked by Ukraine.

You let a Khokhol into the house - reads one of the posts.

Some Russians also assume that it was a Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile, but most tend to believe that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian UAVs.

For reference

Afipsky is an urban-type settlement in the Seversky district of Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located 15 km southwest of Krasnodar. The Afipskaya railway station lies on the Krasnodar – Novorossiysk line.

Afipsky is known for its oil refinery, which is considered the largest component of the industry in the entire district.

Recall

In December, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of measures to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, struck key fuel and energy and military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation - in particular, the Afipsky Oil Refinery.

UAVs attacked Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai: a large fire broke out