Russian agents who tried to derail a freight train detained in Odesa region

Russian agents who tried to derail a freight train were detained in Odesa region. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The SBU CI prevented a sabotage by Russian special services at the Ukrzaliznytsia facility in Odesa region. As a result of complex measures, two Russian agents were detained in the region who tried to derail a freight train on the local railway line," the statement reads.

As noted, at night, the defendants began to dismantle part of the track and drive metal rebar into its joints. And, in fact, during this, they were detained by SBU officers.

The detainees were two local residents aged 17 and 18 who were looking for "easy" money on thematic Telegram channels.

According to the SBU, they were "spotted" and remotely recruited by a representative of the Russian special services who coordinated an attempted terrorist attack in Odesa region in January this year.

"Currently, SBU investigators have served the detained young men a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law). In addition, the issue of additional qualification of their crimes under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) is being decided," the statement said.

The suspects are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

On February 1, SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian agent, a 22-year-old resident of Lviv, who was looking for "quick" money on Telegram channels. The girl was preparing a simultaneous explosion of the administrative building of an Armed Forces unit and a car parked nearby.