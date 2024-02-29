$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Russian accomplice detained for guiding missiles at Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24634 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a Russian accomplice who helped Russians prepare hostile missile attacks on Kharkiv.

Russian accomplice detained for guiding missiles at Kharkiv

Law enforcers have exposed another Russian accomplice who was spying on the Defense Forces in Kharkiv to prepare enemy missile attacks on the city. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports. 

Details 

As noted, the detainee was a particularly valuable agent for the enemy, as she performed a "controlling" function for the Russian special services. In particular, the Russian accomplice would go out and check the coordinates sent to her by the Nazis. 

During the reconnaissance, the traitor took photos of the "necessary" objects and marked them on Google maps. Then she would send the corresponding "report" via messenger.

According to the investigation, in her correspondence with the enemy, the agent called for more frequent shelling of Kharkiv to cause maximum damage to the city. She also hoped to capture the regional center and "annex" it to Russia

- the SBU said.

- the SBU said.

Law enforcement officers exposed the Russian accomplice at the initial stage and thus prevented a series of rocket attacks on the city.

SBU investigators have now served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Addendum 

According to the investigation, the suspect is an unemployed local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. At the end of 2023, she was remotely recruited by a representative of Russian intelligence.

The offender cooperated with the aggressor because she hoped that if Kharkiv was captured, she would receive a "position" in the occupation administration of the Russian Federation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Google
Kharkiv
