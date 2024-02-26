$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 39157 views

01:12 PM • 151266 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90776 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323230 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266706 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201824 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237549 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253041 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159172 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372465 views

Preparing a missile strike on a thermal power plant in Lviv region: a couple of FSB agents detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30983 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a married couple of FSB agents who were preparing missile attacks on a thermal power plant in Lviv region to cut off power to western Ukraine.

Preparing a missile strike on a thermal power plant in Lviv region: a couple of FSB agents detained

Law enforcement officers have exposed a couple of FSB agents who were preparing a missile attack on a thermal power plant to cut off power to Lviv. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service. 

SBU cyber specialists neutralized an FSB agent group that was preparing a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Lviv region. Among the main targets of the enemy were power plants that provide electricity to most of the region

- the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, the Russian special service engaged a local couple to carry out the task. The main person involved was a man who has been serving a sentence in a local colony for causing grievous bodily harm since 2023.

He came to the enemy's attention because of his social media posts in support of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Subsequently, FSB officers established contact with him and recruited him remotely.

The FSB agent involved his wife in cooperation with the enemy while she was "on the outside". At his request, the woman was to find the "necessary" energy facilities and take photos of them with reference to the area.

For this, the occupiers promised their accomplices to transfer a monetary "reward".

In case of receiving intelligence information, the aggressor planned to use it to launch missile strikes to cut off power to the western region of Ukraine

- the SBU said.

During a search of the Russian agent's cell, a cell phone used by him to communicate with the FSB was seized, the SBU said. 

SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  • ч. 2 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

He faces life imprisonment.

It is also planned to serve a notice of suspicion of high treason to the suspect's wife. 

The investigation is ongoing, the SBU said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
