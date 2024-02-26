Preparing a missile strike on a thermal power plant in Lviv region: a couple of FSB agents detained

Law enforcement officers have exposed a couple of FSB agents who were preparing a missile attack on a thermal power plant to cut off power to Lviv. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU cyber specialists neutralized an FSB agent group that was preparing a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Lviv region. Among the main targets of the enemy were power plants that provide electricity to most of the region - the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, the Russian special service engaged a local couple to carry out the task. The main person involved was a man who has been serving a sentence in a local colony for causing grievous bodily harm since 2023.

He came to the enemy's attention because of his social media posts in support of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Subsequently, FSB officers established contact with him and recruited him remotely.

The FSB agent involved his wife in cooperation with the enemy while she was "on the outside". At his request, the woman was to find the "necessary" energy facilities and take photos of them with reference to the area.

For this, the occupiers promised their accomplices to transfer a monetary "reward".

In case of receiving intelligence information, the aggressor planned to use it to launch missile strikes to cut off power to the western region of Ukraine - the SBU said.

During a search of the Russian agent's cell, a cell phone used by him to communicate with the FSB was seized, the SBU said.

SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 2 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



He faces life imprisonment.

It is also planned to serve a notice of suspicion of high treason to the suspect's wife.

The investigation is ongoing, the SBU said.

Wanted to cut off power to Kyiv: Wagnerian who was preparing Russian strikes on energy infrastructure detained