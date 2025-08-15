$41.450.06
Russia will try to convince the US of its successes in Donetsk region: the head of the Russian General Staff prepared a fake offensive map for Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

The head of the Russian General Staff prepared a map of Donetsk region with non-existent "paths of sabotage and reconnaissance group advancement." This is intended to create the impression of "control" over the front and alleged readiness for a rapid offensive.

Russia will try to convince the US of its successes in Donetsk region: the head of the Russian General Staff prepared a fake offensive map for Putin

Before the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the Chief of the General Staff of Russia, Valery Gerasimov, prepared a map of Donetsk region for Putin. It marked the alleged routes of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to create the impression that the Russian army controls the front and is ready for a rapid offensive.

This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Gerasimov prepared a map of Donetsk region for Putin's meeting with Trump, where the routes of sabotage and reconnaissance groups will be marked. The Russians' intention is to convince the US that the advance of these groups demonstrates the Russian army's ability to collapse the front and make a rapid breakthrough in the Donetsk direction.

- he wrote.

Kovalenko added that Russia seeks to create the impression that "everything has already been decided." However, this is not actually true.

In reality, the situation at the front is difficult, and the Russians do not have the ability to quickly reach Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as they are trying to pretend. And they also have not occupied Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, which were supposed to be occupied in their plans back in 2024.

- noted the head of the CCD.

Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule15.08.25, 06:55 • 83167 views

Stepan Haftko

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk