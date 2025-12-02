Russia will not compromise on three issues of US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" - issues of territories, limiting the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and recognition of the occupied territory by the US and Europe. This is reported by NBC News with reference to a Russian official, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, Putin has never hidden his tough demands: he sought to seize the entire eastern industrial region of Ukraine, Donbas, including the Donetsk region and the controlled Luhansk region.

The dictator also called for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, which would essentially leave the country defenseless, and for the recognition of a final peace settlement under international law.

There are three pillars on which we will not compromise. One is the territory of Donbas. The second is the limitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The third is the recognition of the territory by the US and Europe. - said the Russian official.

According to him, "Moscow is ready to be flexible on certain secondary issues," including frozen assets.

Recall

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin has begun an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of the negotiations is Washington's proposed peace plan in Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Zelensky stated that there will be no easy solutions regarding a peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing the need for fair solutions and security guarantees. He stressed that there should be no agreements about Ukraine without its participation, and also expressed doubt about Russia's changing goals.

Zelensky believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan.