Russia will not make concessions on 3 points of Trump's "peace plan" – NBC News

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
December 2, 12:35 PM • 16273 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 48371 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 37721 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 30665 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 29306 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 56509 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 53312 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60449 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52022 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 47161 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 20513 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 27922 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 25586 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 26356 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 15796 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 15946 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 26519 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 25737 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28067 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 48369 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 44286 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 46125 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 102060 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 76561 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 92530 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

Russia will not make concessions on 3 points of Trump's "peace plan" – NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Russia will not compromise on territories, limiting the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the recognition of occupied territory by the US and Europe, a Russian official states. Moscow is ready to be flexible on secondary issues, such as frozen assets.

Russia will not make concessions on 3 points of Trump's "peace plan" – NBC News

Russia will not compromise on three issues of US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" - issues of territories, limiting the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and recognition of the occupied territory by the US and Europe. This is reported by NBC News with reference to a Russian official, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, Putin has never hidden his tough demands: he sought to seize the entire eastern industrial region of Ukraine, Donbas, including the Donetsk region and the controlled Luhansk region.

The dictator also called for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, which would essentially leave the country defenseless, and for the recognition of a final peace settlement under international law.

There are three pillars on which we will not compromise. One is the territory of Donbas. The second is the limitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The third is the recognition of the territory by the US and Europe.

- said the Russian official.

According to him, "Moscow is ready to be flexible on certain secondary issues," including frozen assets.

Recall

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin has begun an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of the negotiations is Washington's proposed peace plan in Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Zelensky stated that there will be no easy solutions regarding a peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing the need for fair solutions and security guarantees. He stressed that there should be no agreements about Ukraine without its participation, and also expressed doubt about Russia's changing goals.

Zelensky believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine