Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has downgraded its forecast for gas production and exports for 2026–2029. The Kremlin will force Russians themselves to pay for the consequences of the war: this is happening through higher taxes and utility tariffs. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to intelligence reports, Moscow has realized that it will not be possible to quickly replace the lost European market. In 2025, pipeline exports to Europe fell by 44% to 18 billion cubic meters. The forecast for LNG exports in 2026 was lowered from 40.3 million to 35 million tonnes. Even according to official estimates, a return to previous supply volumes is not expected.

The Kremlin will plug budget holes at the expense of the population. Russia’s Finance Ministry proposes raising taxes on dividends, bank deposits, and property sales to 22%. From July 1, 2027, utility tariffs are planned to rise by an average of 11%, instead of the previously projected 8.7%. The Russian authorities are already factoring deteriorating gas indicators into their budget calculations. Lost export revenues are not returning, dependence on China is growing, and the Kremlin is shifting the financial bill for the war against Ukraine onto citizens - the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

As a reminder

In Russia, under the guise of a convenient and safe alternative to cash and cards, authorities officially put the digital ruble into circulation, presenting it to citizens as their own electronic wallet with maximum protection from the central bank.