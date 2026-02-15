Russians are using "song contests" in Donetsk to militarize Ukrainian children and impose a cult of war on them. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), writes UNN.

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, propagandists held a song contest with the participation of children and teenagers aged 8 to 18. Students of local schools had to perform "patriotic" songs, including about "heroes of the Great Patriotic War" - the report says.

The event was organized by representatives of the occupation administration, local "cultural figures" loyal to the Kremlin regime, and leaders of the propaganda organization "Dvizheniye Pervykh," which is an analogue of the Soviet pioneer organization and is under sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council. A participant of the so-called "SVO" was also included in the jury, which is a conscious decision to normalize the war in the eyes of children.

This is not an isolated event, but an element of the Kremlin's systemic strategy to militarize children's minds and form a society loyal to the war. Such "cultural" events are deliberately turned into an instrument of psychological influence, where the cult of war is presented as a norm and a "correct" model of behavior - added the CCD.

