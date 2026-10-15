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Russia struck an ordinary store in Odesa region with a jet-powered "Shahed": three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3254 views

As a result of the strike on the store, three people were injured, the building was partially destroyed, and cars were damaged. Zelenskyy called on people not to lift the sanctions.

Russia struck an ordinary store in Odesa region with a jet-powered "Shahed": three injured

On October 15, Russia struck an ordinary store in Odesa region with a jet-powered "Shahed" drone. Three people were injured, and the store was partially destroyed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

A horrific Russian strike with a jet-powered "Shahed" drone on an ordinary store in Odesa region. Russia continues its bloody terror. The store was partially destroyed, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. All necessary services are working at the scene and providing assistance to those affected

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President stressed: "It is important that our partners help protect against this." "Residential buildings, stores, the energy sector, and other critical infrastructure are effectively under attack constantly. Not a single hour of calm," Zelenskyy said.

"What is happening is Russia's demonstrative response to the signals it is receiving from America. Unfortunately, these are dangerous signals regarding the possible further lifting of sanctions. These sanctions were imposed by the world, by America, Europe, and our partners. Sanctions for aggression against Ukraine, for the war against us. Nothing has changed; the war has not stopped. The sanctions must not be lifted. Russia must end the slaughter it started itself and has continued for 1,695 days already. Additional money for killings will not help achieve this. Strength is needed, and America is stronger than Russian terror," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Part of the name on the building can be seen in the published photo. Earlier, local media reported that it was "Tavria-V".

Julia Shramko

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