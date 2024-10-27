Russia shells three districts of Kharkiv region: one killed and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, Russian troops shelled Izium, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of the region. The attacks killed a 65-year-old man and damaged residential buildings and a grain storage facility.
Russian troops shelled three districts of Kharkiv region overnight. One person was killed and another wounded in an enemy attack on the village of Radkove, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Sunday, UNN reported .
According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were registered over the last day:
- October 27 03:40 Izium district, Borova TG, Borova village. Two houses were partially destroyed as a result of the shelling.
- 21:20 Chuhuiv district, Malynivka TG, Malynivka village. A granary warehouse was damaged as a result of the shelling.
- 12:55 Kharkiv region, Rohan TG, between Rohan village and Svitlana village. Rohan and Svitanok village. Shelling of an open area. There were no casualties.
- 12:18 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Radkove village. The shelling destroyed a house and damaged 2 outbuildings. An 84-year-old man was injured, a 65-year-old civilian died.
- 10:40 Izium district, Borivska TG, Zahryzove village. A house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.
The head of the RMA also said that 116 people, including 6 children, were evacuated from Kupianske and Borivske directions over the past day.
Zaporizhzhia region under attack: the enemy carried out 355 attacks in 10 settlements over the day27.10.24, 07:18 • 32419 views