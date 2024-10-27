Zaporizhzhia region under attack: the enemy carried out 355 attacks in 10 settlements over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants conducted 355 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure in 10 settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, terrorists have carried out 355 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, two air strikes were recorded on Mali Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.
215 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked the areas of Bilenke, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. In addition, two attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Mala Tokmachka.
136 artillery attacks were registered in Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
The shelling resulted in 5 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
