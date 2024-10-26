The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: 330 attacks on 13 settlements
The occupiers carried out 330 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including 14 air strikes and 193 drone attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupiers struck 330 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
The targets include Pyatikhatky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka, which were targeted by 14 air strikes.
According to reports, 193 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. In addition, there were five attacks with multiple rocket launchers that hit Guliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
The shelling also caused significant damage, in particular, 118 fire damage was recorded in Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Novoselivka and Gulyaypilske.
Two cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure have been reported, but according to preliminary data, no civilians were injured. The situation in the region remains tense, and local residents need urgent support.
