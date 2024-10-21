Russian army launches attack on Zaporizhzhia residential area, one person wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. One person was preliminarily wounded in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the surrounding buildings.
Russian troops attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. One person was preliminarily wounded in the attack, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, UNN reports.
Russia strikes a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, one person is wounded. The blast wave damaged houses nearby