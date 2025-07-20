Russia shelled 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day - OVA

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 457 attacks on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 328 UAV attacks, 8 MLRS shellings, and 113 artillery strikes were recorded, leading to destruction. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

328 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Novoslobidka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Olhivske. - the post says.

Ivan Fedorov reported that the following were also recorded:

8 MLRS shellings covered Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka.

113 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Olhivske.

"23 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, garages, and infrastructure facilities were received," added the head of the regional military administration.

Recall

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a man and causing numerous fires. As a result of the UAV attack, private houses were damaged. Two women were injured in Vasylivka district, another woman was injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian Federation shelled frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia with artillery and drones - OVA