Russia says that any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid - ISW

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13488 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54798 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78749 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118403 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101296 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113103 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153956 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92294 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60144 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28774 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144533 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90043 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134488 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136401 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164618 views
Russia says that any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122432 views

Peskov said that Russia has changed its approach to negotiations with Ukraine due to the alleged lack of sovereignty. the Kremlin also claims that any future agreements with Ukraine will be invalid.

The Kremlin claims that Ukraine has no right to negotiate with Russia because it lacks sovereignty. Also, any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid. This was reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

"The Kremlin officially reiterated its statement that Ukraine lacks sovereignty, setting the stage for Moscow to claim that Ukraine has no right to negotiate with Russia or that any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid," the ISW report says.

It is noted that on February 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has adjusted its approach to potential negotiations with Ukraine, as Ukraine allegedly has a "deficit" of sovereignty.

Peskov said that Ukraine's decision not to sign the peace agreement that Russia and Ukraine discussed in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 shows that Russia cannot trust Ukraine's word. Ukraine and Russia did not sign a peace agreement in Istanbul in 2022

- ISW reported.

In their report, the Institute's analysts write that Kremlin officials have repeatedly claimed that the West forced Ukraine to abandon the Istanbul Agreement and that Ukraine thus has no sovereignty.

Peskov also continued the Kremlin's long-standing attempts to place the blame for Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine, saying that Ukraine would be "intact," that the Ukrainian government would not have "abused" Russians in eastern Ukraine, that there would be no "civil war," and that Russians in eastern Ukraine "would have no desire...to separate from Ukraine" if Ukraine had implemented the Minsk agreements

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

"The Minsk agreements were particularly beneficial to Russia, imposing no obligations on Moscow, but Russian proxies have consistently violated the agreements with Russian support," ISW added.

Analysts noted that Kremlin-controlled state media used a February 15 interview with former Kremlin-linked Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk to repeat the Kremlin's false narrative that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is illegitimate.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 18, senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible agreement to end the war. The Ukrainian side expresses concern that the talks will be held without its participation.

Trump may push Putin to negotiate - Zelensky16.02.25, 20:48 • 53507 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising