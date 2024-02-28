Russia reports downing of drone over Belgorod region

Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down a drone over the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports .

It is noted that the drones were shot down on the night of February 28. Traditionally, Russia accused Ukraine of the attack.

Another Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Belgorod region the statement said.

