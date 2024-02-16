Russia reports shooting down 5 drones in Belgorod region and over the Black Sea

Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle in the Belgorod region and four over the Black Sea at night. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Russia traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Another air defense system intercepted and destroyed drones over the territory of Belgorod region (1 UAV) and four over the Black Sea the report says

