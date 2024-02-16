Russia reports shooting down 5 drones in Belgorod region and over the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Russia claims that its air defense systems shot down one drone in the Belgorod region near Ukraine and four more over the Black Sea overnight.
Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle in the Belgorod region and four over the Black Sea at night. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
Russia traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.
Another air defense system intercepted and destroyed drones over the territory of Belgorod region (1 UAV) and four over the Black Sea
