Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground: Zelensky on the second year of full-scale war

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103164 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130536 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131198 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172581 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277033 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102773 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93976 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91054 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100523 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241946 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11170 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130536 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104148 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104249 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120513 views
Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground: Zelensky on the second year of full-scale war

Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground: Zelensky on the second year of full-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35683 views

According to President Zelenskiy, Ukraine gained control of the Black Sea and won the winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground in the second year of full-scale war.

During the second year of the full-scale war, Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

"Each year of this war has its own character. The first year we survived. We started to get back what was ours. We proved to the world that Russia can lose. The second year of this war - we won the Black Sea. We won the winter. We proved that we could regain control of the Ukrainian sky. But, unfortunately, we failed to achieve the goals of our state on the ground. We have to be honest: the feeling of stagnation in the southern areas and the difficulties in the fighting in Donetsk region have affected the public mood. Ukrainians are talking less about victory. But the Ukrainian spirit has not lost faith in victory. Ukraine retains its historic chance. It is our duty to realize it," Zelensky said.

According to him, this year should become the time of Ukraine - the time when every Ukrainian soldier will know, as before, that the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian army are capable of winning.

A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces08.02.24, 19:13 • 33386 views

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising