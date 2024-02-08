Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground: Zelensky on the second year of full-scale war

During the second year of the full-scale war, Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

"Each year of this war has its own character. The first year we survived. We started to get back what was ours. We proved to the world that Russia can lose. The second year of this war - we won the Black Sea. We won the winter. We proved that we could regain control of the Ukrainian sky. But, unfortunately, we failed to achieve the goals of our state on the ground. We have to be honest: the feeling of stagnation in the southern areas and the difficulties in the fighting in Donetsk region have affected the public mood. Ukrainians are talking less about victory. But the Ukrainian spirit has not lost faith in victory. Ukraine retains its historic chance. It is our duty to realize it," Zelensky said.

According to him, this year should become the time of Ukraine - the time when every Ukrainian soldier will know, as before, that the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian army are capable of winning.

A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.