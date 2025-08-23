$41.220.00
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 2594 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 4766 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 3638 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 25520 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 27958 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21741 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24575 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24239 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13567 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Russia reported the death of propagandist Vyshinsky, who was handed over to the Russian Federation during an exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Kyrylo Vyshinsky, former head of "RIA Novosti Ukraine", died in Moscow. He was detained by the SBU in 2018, and in 2019 he was transferred to Russia during a prisoner exchange.

Russia reported the death of propagandist Vyshinsky, who was handed over to the Russian Federation during an exchange

Propagandist Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, handed over by the Russian Federation during an exchange, died in Moscow, Russian media reported and commented on by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICSC on Saturday, writes UNN.

-1 propagandist and traitor of Ukraine. Russian media reported the death in Moscow of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi. At one time, he was the head of "RIA Novosti Ukraine", where he justified the annexation of Crimea and supported Russian aggression against his own country.

- indicated the Centre.

Details

According to Russian media, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi died in Moscow "after a serious and prolonged illness."

The Stratcom Centre indicated that in 2018 he was detained by the SBU, but in 2019 he was transferred to Russia during a prisoner exchange.

"There he quickly made a career - becoming the executive director of "Rossiya Segodnya" and the editor-in-chief of "Sputnik". The story is simple: he betrayed Ukraine - ended up in Russia in a graveyard," the Stratcom Centre noted.

Over 10 million hryvnias seized from propagandist Vyshinsky: HACC satisfies second claim of Ministry of Justice 11.06.25, 13:34 • 2277 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Crimea
Ukraine