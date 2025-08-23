Propagandist Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, handed over by the Russian Federation during an exchange, died in Moscow, Russian media reported and commented on by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICSC on Saturday, writes UNN.

-1 propagandist and traitor of Ukraine. Russian media reported the death in Moscow of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi. At one time, he was the head of "RIA Novosti Ukraine", where he justified the annexation of Crimea and supported Russian aggression against his own country. - indicated the Centre.

Details

According to Russian media, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi died in Moscow "after a serious and prolonged illness."

The Stratcom Centre indicated that in 2018 he was detained by the SBU, but in 2019 he was transferred to Russia during a prisoner exchange.

"There he quickly made a career - becoming the executive director of "Rossiya Segodnya" and the editor-in-chief of "Sputnik". The story is simple: he betrayed Ukraine - ended up in Russia in a graveyard," the Stratcom Centre noted.

