Russia reported the alleged downing of eight drones flying towards Moscow

The mayor of the aggressor state's capital, Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down eight drones flying towards the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

It is reported that emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

Addition

On the night of July 17, explosions occurred in the Moscow region, linked to drones flying towards Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that three drones were shot down by air defense forces.

Explosions occurred at the Russian enterprise "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region. This enterprise is key for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea, which are used in the manufacture of explosives, rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.