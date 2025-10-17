Russia recognized Robert "Madyar" Brovdi and the commander of the 14th SBS Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as terrorists

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, and Dmytro Bondarovich, commander of the 14th separate regiment of the SBS, as terrorists. Brovdi himself announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to "Madyar", both were charged in Russia with "terrorist activities" in connection with attacks on fuel and energy facilities of the Russian Federation.

The Russian investigation claims that a set of investigative actions is being carried out to finally determine the extent of damage caused by the Unmanned Systems Forces and "Madyar's Birds".

Robert Brovdi confirmed that in September 2025, the forces of the Unmanned Systems' "Birds" hit 39 fuel and energy facilities and critically important civilian infrastructure facilities on the territory of Russia. In addition, another 57 facilities were worked out deep in the "Swamp Kingdom" between October 1 and 17, 2025.

