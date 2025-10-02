"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi announced a large-scale reformatting and strengthening of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – with an emphasis on creating a powerful component of deep strike and increasing capabilities to influence the enemy's critical infrastructure. According to him, "the grouping of Unmanned Systems Forces is building muscle and momentum." "Madyar" announced this on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

In his post, Brovdi announced a number of organizational transformations within the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main goal is to increase strike capabilities, strengthen deep strike capabilities, and enhance the ability to act against strategic enemy targets.

Announced changes:

• The 414th separate USF brigade "Madyar's Birds" was doubled in size and received a deep strike component;

• The 14th separate USF regiment was reformatted into the 1st separate USF Center;

• The 20th separate "K-2" regiment was transformed into the 20th separate USF brigade;

• The 412th separate USF regiment "Nemesis" was transformed into the 412th separate USF brigade;

• The 413th separate USF battalion "Raid" was upgraded to the status of the 413th separate USF regiment "Raid".

Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"

Madyar emphasized that these changes are taking place "against the backdrop of the mainstream for deep strike" – and explained them as steps to weaken the combat capability of the aggressor country through influencing strategic sectors: oil, gas, chemical, energy and other infrastructure. According to him, the relevant measures are aimed at "increasing the capabilities and use of unmanned vehicles (drones)" in combination with more targeted and coordinated strikes.

Defense Forces destroy enemy Mi-28 helicopter with FPV drone: "Madyar" shows video

"Recruitment is ahead," Madyar said. Recruitment to the units will be exclusively on a voluntary basis; priority will be given to people who have chosen service independently, including from among AWOL personnel and the "Army+" program. Transfers between units will be carried out only with the consent of both parties.

"There will be no 'busification' – this has never been in the interests of the movement – he emphasized.

According to Madyar, the USF currently accounts for about 2% of the total strength of the Defense Forces, and the goal is to bring the share to 5%. Recruitment is planned to begin on October 17-18, details will be announced later.

Competent mobilization, provision and application – he promised, adding that further steps will be announced.

The appeal also contained a harsh warning: "To be continued, worms prepare." Madyar figuratively noted that "worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned," hinting at the intention to influence the enemy's material and energy base.

System forces hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - "Madyar"