On the night of September 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," according to UNN.

Details

"Fuel in Moscow is a bit disrupted, they say. The Vtorovo oil pumping station, Transneft (Penkino, Vladimir region, Russia) is a bit damaged. An oil pumping station that pumps (or used to pump) diesel fuel to the MKNPP (Moscow Ring Oil Product Pipeline). Numerous damages to the worm-like oil pump were inflicted on the night of 07.09.25 by the Birds of SBS -14 regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," the report states.

"Madyar" added that "there will be more."

Recall

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces attacked a strategic Transneft facility in Naitopovichi. The destroyed oil pump transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to Russia.