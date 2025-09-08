$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 10284 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 15191 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 16110 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 37917 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 23996 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25418 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26222 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26813 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29861 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

System forces hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The unmanned systems forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. The station was pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow ring oil product pipeline.

System forces hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - "Madyar"

On the night of September 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," according to UNN.

Details

"Fuel in Moscow is a bit disrupted, they say. The Vtorovo oil pumping station, Transneft (Penkino, Vladimir region, Russia) is a bit damaged. An oil pumping station that pumps (or used to pump) diesel fuel to the MKNPP (Moscow Ring Oil Product Pipeline). Numerous damages to the worm-like oil pump were inflicted on the night of 07.09.25 by the Birds of SBS -14 regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," the report states.

"Madyar" added that "there will be more."

Recall

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces attacked a strategic Transneft facility in Naitopovichi. The destroyed oil pump transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Belarus