Russia recognized Pussy Riot as an "extremist organization", banning its activities

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 16007 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 18307 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 15901 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15901 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26552 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 19461 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20602 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21468 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22027 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22618 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 25224 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will changeDecember 15, 10:36 AM • 9526 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 31329 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 14713 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 22558 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26547 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 22569 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 31340 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 84445 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 101926 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 25234 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 42284 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 43370 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 47641 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 82430 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Russia recognized Pussy Riot as an "extremist organization", banning its activities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A Moscow court recognized the feminist punk band Pussy Riot as an "extremist organization" on December 15, banning its activities in Russia. This decision threatens criminal prosecution for anyone associated with the collective.

Russia recognized Pussy Riot as an "extremist organization", banning its activities

A Russian court on Monday, December 15, declared the feminist punk band Pussy Riot an "extremist organization." This decision, handed down by Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, effectively bans the group's activities in Russia and threatens criminal prosecution for anyone associated with the collective. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Pussy Riot gained worldwide fame in 2012 after performing a provocative "punk prayer" against dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral. Today, most members of the group continue their opposition activities, mainly in exile.

The decision to recognize the organization as extremist was made against the backdrop of increased repression against the group's members. In September, five people associated with Pussy Riot – Maria Alyokhina, Taso Pletner, Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot, and Alina Petrova – were sentenced to long prison terms for spreading "false information" about the Russian military.

This case was related to an anti-war music video and an art performance in Germany, during which Pletner urinated on a portrait of Putin. Alyokhina received 13 years in prison, Pletner – 11 years, and Burkot, Petrova, and Borisova – eight years each. All those convicted rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.

Pussy Riot members sentenced in absentia to up to 13 years in penal colony for "fakes" about the war in Ukraine and "actions against the authorities"15.09.25, 13:26 • 6129 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Musician
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Associated Press
Germany
Ukraine