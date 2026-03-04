Russia ready to reroute oil to India due to Middle East conflict - Reuters

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 8610 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 10347 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 17559 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 45312 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 74473 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 62902 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66214 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61082 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34617 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28613 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.2m/s
64%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 20283 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 20095 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17196 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17226 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 9644 views
Publications
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 8610 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17246 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17214 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 72984 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94214 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 9666 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 28983 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 36831 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 40874 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 49089 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Russia ready to reroute oil to India due to Middle East conflict - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Russia is ready to reroute about 9.5 million barrels of oil already near Indian waters to India to compensate for supply disruptions from the Middle East. India is looking for alternative sources of supply, as its crude oil reserves cover only 25 days of needs.

Russia ready to reroute oil to India due to Middle East conflict - Reuters

Russia is ready to redirect oil to India to compensate for supply disruptions from the Middle East, with about 9.5 million barrels of Russian oil on ships near Indian waters and potentially reaching the country within weeks. This was reported to Reuters by an industry source with direct access to the information, writes UNN.

Details

The source declined to name where the non-Russian fleet's cargoes were initially headed but noted that they could be delivered to India within weeks, providing quick relief to refiners.

India is vulnerable to supply disruptions as crude oil reserves cover only about 25 days of demand, and refiners have similarly limited stocks of gasoil, gasoline, and liquefied petroleum gas.

An Indian government source said New Delhi is looking for alternative supply sources, preparing for the Middle East conflict to continue beyond 10-15 days.

Search for alternative supply

The disruptions have immediate market consequences: about 40% of India's crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil export route, and an almost complete closure of this route has forced the third-largest oil consumer to seek alternatives.

Indian refiners process about 5.6 million barrels of oil per day. The Strait became inaccessible after Iranian strikes on vessels, which occurred in response to US and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran that began on Saturday.

An industry source, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that Russia is ready to provide India with up to 40% of its oil needs.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through02.03.26, 23:04 • 13408 views

India's imports of Russian oil fell to about 1.1 million barrels per day in January—the lowest level since November 2022, when New Delhi tried to avoid US tariffs, which reduced Moscow's share of total oil imports to 21.2%, according to industry data. The source noted that the share rose to approximately 30% in February.

Indian refiners are in regular contact with Russian oil traders, but any increase in supplies from Moscow will depend on government directives as trade talks with the US continue, two refining sources said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump agreed to lift punitive tariffs on imports from India over its purchase of Russian oil, stating that New Delhi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil."

India did not do so, insisting that its strategy is to diversify supply according to market conditions and the "changing international situation."

The Indian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Petroleum, as well as the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, have not yet commented on a possible increase in purchases from Russia. An Indian source said that before the war in Iran, Indian companies had not received instructions to avoid Russian oil.

"Seller's market" for oil

While Russian oil has been sold at a discount to world prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, that difference will now narrow as the "market has become a seller's market," said a source familiar with Russian oil trading.

The source said Russia is also ready to sell liquefied natural gas to India after major supplier Qatar suspended production on Monday due to the escalating conflict.

Indian companies have cut gas supplies to some industrial customers to manage shortages, Reuters reported.

Both China and India, Asia's largest energy consumers, get about half of their oil imports from the Middle East, but India has significantly smaller reserves than China and is more vulnerable to regional disruptions as purchases from Russia have declined under US pressure.

Recall

Trump stated that the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, and also ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and guarantees for shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Qatar
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran