Russia plans to mobilize up to 3 million soldiers by 2030 - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Russia plans to mobilize 3 million soldiers and produce 4 thousand tanks by 2030. France will continue to support Ukraine to strengthen its position in future negotiations with the Russian Federation.
Russia plans to mobilize 3 million soldiers and produce 4 thousand tanks by 2030. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a speech, reports UNN.
Russia continues to rearm and spends more than 40% of its budget on defense. By 2030, Russia wants to mobilize an additional 3 million soldiers and add another 4 thousand tanks to its arsenal. Who knows if Russian aggression in Ukraine will stop, or if Russia could pose a danger to Europe
He noted that France does not want to be just those who "watch, as this concerns important security decisions for Europe, the security of Europeans".
All initiatives that lead to peace must go in the right direction. I welcome these decisions. We will continue to help Ukrainians so that they are in a strong position during negotiations with Russia
Recall
The teams from Ukraine and the USA today began working on the meeting. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week.