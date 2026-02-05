$43.190.22
Russia plans to continue oil supplies to Cuba despite Trump's "oil blockade"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Russians stated that despite the state of emergency imposed against Cuba, Russia will continue to supply oil to the country as before.

Russia plans to continue oil supplies to Cuba despite Trump's "oil blockade"

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Coronelli stated that Moscow intends to maintain the practice of supplying energy to the island. This comes against the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration's introduction of strict economic measures, which have effectively cut Cuba off from its traditional suppliers, particularly Venezuela. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Russia has repeatedly supplied oil to Cuba in recent years and will continue to do so.

"We assume that this practice (oil supplies - ed.) will continue,"

Coronelli stated.

On January 30, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, calling Cuba an "extraordinary threat" to US security. The new decree allows Washington to impose punitive import duties against any country that sells oil to Havana. This step has already forced Mexico to temporarily suspend crude oil shipments, and the blockade of Venezuelan ports by the American fleet has led to fuel reserves on the island shrinking to critical levels.

Cuba has 15-20 days of oil reserves left due to Trump's energy blockade

According to experts, Cuba has only 15-20 days of oil reserves left. Due to the fuel shortage in Havana and other cities, there are hours-long power outages, and food and transport prices have skyrocketed. The Russian side considers continued supplies a humanitarian and strategic necessity, despite the risk of falling under new American tariffs. 

Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system

Stepan Haftko

