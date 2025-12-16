Russia officially declared Deutsche Welle an "undesirable organization"

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
01:38 PM • 2802 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 11041 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 14689 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 16857 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 22470 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 20829 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 21819 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29245 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21560 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17013 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
80%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift09:27 AM • 5680 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 15716 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 15126 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 4284 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 10010 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 10162 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 15294 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 65776 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 61273 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 67805 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 39674 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 56769 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 56986 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 60745 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95490 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Diia (service)

Russia officially declared Deutsche Welle an "undesirable organization"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On December 16, the Russian Ministry of Justice added the German media company Deutsche Welle to the register of "undesirable organizations," criminalizing its activities in the country. DW Director General Barbara Massing stated that this would not stop the broadcaster's work, and the Russian audience's interest in independent content is growing.

Russia officially declared Deutsche Welle an "undesirable organization"
Photo: DW

On December 16, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation added the German media company Deutsche Welle (DW) to the register of "undesirable organizations." This status effectively criminalizes any activity of the publication in the country and cooperation with it. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

DW Director General Barbara Massing stated that this step will not stop the broadcaster's work, and the interest of the Russian audience in independent content is only growing.

The current, repeated attempt by the Russian regime to silence free media shows how little it respects freedom of speech and how much it fears independent information. Despite censorship and blocking by the Russian government, Deutsche Welle, with its Russian-language offering, has more users than before. We will continue independent journalistic coverage – of the aggressive war against Ukraine and other topics, information about which is hardly available in Russia. So that people can form their own opinion 

– Massing emphasized.

The German government sharply condemned Moscow's actions. The official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Stefan Cornelius, emphasized that such sanctions against the press are a sign of the weakness of a regime that fears the truth about the war against Ukraine.

The status of an "undesirable organization" implies a complete ban on the publication of DW materials in the Russian Federation, and any participation in its activities or dissemination of links to Russian users entails administrative and criminal liability.

Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization29.11.25, 00:54 • 5327 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine