Russia officially declared Deutsche Welle an "undesirable organization"

On December 16, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation added the German media company Deutsche Welle (DW) to the register of "undesirable organizations." This status effectively criminalizes any activity of the publication in the country and cooperation with it. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

DW Director General Barbara Massing stated that this step will not stop the broadcaster's work, and the interest of the Russian audience in independent content is only growing.

The current, repeated attempt by the Russian regime to silence free media shows how little it respects freedom of speech and how much it fears independent information. Despite censorship and blocking by the Russian government, Deutsche Welle, with its Russian-language offering, has more users than before. We will continue independent journalistic coverage – of the aggressive war against Ukraine and other topics, information about which is hardly available in Russia. So that people can form their own opinion – Massing emphasized.

The German government sharply condemned Moscow's actions. The official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Stefan Cornelius, emphasized that such sanctions against the press are a sign of the weakness of a regime that fears the truth about the war against Ukraine.

The status of an "undesirable organization" implies a complete ban on the publication of DW materials in the Russian Federation, and any participation in its activities or dissemination of links to Russian users entails administrative and criminal liability.

